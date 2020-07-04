Here are the 11 best movies in the career of Will Smith

The movies of Will Smith are classics of the science-fiction, drama, biographical and critical have drawn their top 11. Will Smith has conquered the world when he appeared in the role of the Will in the comedy of the decade of 1990 The Prince of Bel-Aira series that addresses issues such as racism, privilege, discrimination, and sexism, through the story of a teenager who is sent to live with his rich family in a “neighborhood” the most elegant of the city. From this moment, the actor has begun to build a career that eventually made him one of the most popular of Hollywood.

Thirty years after the release of the The prince of Bel-Air, Will Smith has starred in dozens of films of all genres (though we lack a little bit of terror in his filmography) and is still today one of the most prominent. It is on the point of appear in the result of Suicide Squad (that assumes that it is much better than the first part, now that James Gunn is aware of this) and has at least four ongoing projects, including one in which he plays Richard Williams, father of Serena and Venus Williams, who could earn an Oscar nomination in the category of actor.

Fun, creative and with a great sense of style, Will Smith is one of those actors that will never be outdated and never fail to entertain. No matter what he tries, he always manages to hit at the box-office, it injects its extravagant style in everything that he touches and continues to convince us that it is important to create spaces and opportunities for all voices. The Prince of Bel-Air will always be the best of Will Smith (despite the fact that your routine of bodybuilding Aladin not too far behind), but there are some films that should be seen also, although not always achieved the highest score of the critics and experts (who do not always agree with the fans). So here are the top 11 movies of Will Smith, according to the notes of Rotten Tomatoes (and also, his best of the series).

Aladdin

Here, the critics and the fans do not agree, the fans gave it a rating of 94%, while the critics gave it 54%. Aladin it is, by far, one of the best remakes of Disney and Will Smith has done an excellent job in bringing to the screen one of the most beloved characters, the genie, who was played by Robin Williams.

The men in Black

Well, this may not be the best movie with Will Smith, but, after The Prince of Bel-Airit is his most famous. The men in Black we have learned that a simple black suit can be a very powerful weapon, and that maybe, just maybe, there are aliens among us and that we have not done.

Six degrees of separation

Let’s say that Will Smith has done what the family of Parasite before Bong Joon-ho. Here, we report a mysterious man who claims to be someone different in order to enter into the life of a rich family to become a distributor of art, while the transformation of the life of their new “friends”.

Break

The king returns to the streets of Los Angeles, after having spent some time in prison and begins to find his old friends, but discovers that they are all involved in the world of drug trafficking, weapons and prostitution.

Bad Boys for Life

2020 marked the return of one of the most famous characters of Will Smith. Here, the inspectors of Mike lowrey and Marcus Burnett have to face a couple of drug dealers, mother and son, who are working to make the city a real disaster.

Enemy of the State

In this thriller from Tony Scott, a lawyer becomes a target by a corrupt politician and his minions in the NSA, after having accidentally received evidence of a crime in which they are involved and that has to do with the world of politics.

Hitch

You need a little help to impress the women ? Will Smith (at the origin of the sexualization of the grapefruit) is the man, or rather down, a expert that is dedicated to turn men love to the most unfortunate and awkward in the perfect gentleman, who can conquer anyone.

Deviation

This is a clear example that the critics are not always right. In Deviation, Will Smith plays a con man who gets into trouble after the return to their life of a woman from his past (Margot Robbie).

I am legend

It has shown us what could happen in the case of a global pandemic before the coronavirus. Here, he gives life to a last survivor of the apocalypse who is desperately trying to find a way to save humanity and the “cure” of a strange virus which has turned most people into zombies.

Men in Black III

Smith returns for a third installment of the saga The men in Black. This time, agent J goes back in time to the beginnings of the M. I. B. in 1969 to prevent an alien from killing agent K and changing history.

Ali

This biographical drama tells the story of the boxing legend Muhammad Ali, focusing on the greatest triumphs of his career and the controversies in which he has played between 1964 and 1974.

