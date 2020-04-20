here are the 5 biggest hits !

These are the films inspired from real facts that are the most gratifying because you have the impression to discover a part of the story.

The movies and even the series are many on this subject and you will have a catalog very thorough on Netflix, but we have selected for you 5 best content.

Impossible to miss Invictus

If you’re a fan of rugby 90syou will not be against the idea of discovering this discipline worn by Matt Damon and Clint Eastwood. You will then discover in this sport film the rise and rise of this team that has done everything to make history, while the new president is named Nelson Mandela. For almost 2 hours, this film of 2009 you to embark in a struggle without thank you with a background very pleasant. Matt Damon and Morgan Freeman have been nominated for the Oscars.

The Blind Side with Sandra Bullock

This is a drama sport which is also based on real events and it shows the daily life of a wealthy family. The mother-namely Sandra Bullock, who appears with a blonde hair decides to adopt a HOMELESS person. This young man must struggle with life in order to avoid sinking, but he discovered american football. Thanks to this adoptive mother, he discovers a new passion and he can finally get out of the street, but the proofs are many. It is one of the biggest hits on Netflix.

The Coach Carter is establishing itself in the basketball

Samuel L Jackson arrives in a basketball team, then that discipline is not that expected. Ken Carter decides to review the entire program for students to be able to catch a glimpse of a positive future, they will have studies and most importantly they will be able to shine in the world of basketball. Methods at the time of the Coach Carter are widely pointed out, but they will eventually bear fruit. This sports movie of 2005 is a small wonder.

Senna, a documentary about Ayrton

The followers of the Formula 1 which have inevitably discovered the exploits of Senna that was a champion, but he lost his life during a brutal shock. This documentary lets you find Ayrton Senna on a daily basis and this documentary is very well done. You will also be able to discover the presence of Alain Prost and Frank Williams. This is not really a sports movie, but it deserves your attention, and for less than two hours, you will be able to learn a little more about the one who has been able to revolutionize the racing.

Kickboxer, a true classic

If you don’t like Jean-Claude Van Damme, this film is clearly not for you. However, the actor keeps his role the most pleasant and even if it dates back to the 80’s, this is a sports movie that allows you to discover the daily life of Eric Sloane, who tries to fight its battles. In fact, during a meeting, it is largely impacted because of Tong Po. finally, he managed to put aside his fear and sorrow to get in the ring and embrace a new career. Of course, the actor has a quite special, but it is a classic of the genre.