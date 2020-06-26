here are the 7 series, films and docus to (re -) watching this weekend

While waiting for the start of the month of July and the arrival of new content at Netflix, we have compiled our usual list of movies, series and documentaries for viewing on the streaming platform, and Disney+.

Discover Disney+

7 movies and series to watch on Netflix, and Disney+

The film sports : Night skiing : Magnetic (Netflix)

Available on Netflix, this film tells the story of how the sport of adventure lovers from across the world to find the biggest challenges. What of spending by New Zealand, Pakistan and Tahiti.

The documentary inspired on real facts : The team of the united states : a Scandal in the world of gymnastics (Netflix)

Unveiled on Netflix a little while ago, this documentary film inspired of real facts rests in the revelation of the sexual abuse that has occurred in the bosom of the american federation of gymnastics. It narrates the crimes of Larry Nassar, a doctor of the national team, guilty of pedophilia.

The film : Welcome back (Netflix)

Inaugurated in the year 2015, this movie available on Netflix, tells the story of how a consultant in weaponry meeting, a member of the u.s. the air force during a mission in Hawaii. At the same time, it tries to re-establish contact with a youth love. In the casting, Emma Stone, Bradley Cooper or even Bill Murray.

The series of feel good : New Girl (Netflix)

Originally aired on Fox from 2011, this series has made its arrival —in its entirety on Netflix. Follows the life of Jess, a young woman who needs to find a new apartment after their breakup. In her research, falls on the companions of Nick, Schmidt and Coach.

New Girl seven seasons of twenty episodes of 20 minutes.

The classic of the film : Rasta Rockett’ (Disney+)

Inspired by actual events, this film signed Disney tells the adventures of a team of jamaica that share to participate in the event of bobsled in four at the Olympic winter Games in Calgary.

The cartoon : There (Disney+)

Unveiled by Pixar in 2009, this animated cartoon follows the adventures of a seller of balloons for a bit of a geezer who decides to live his dream by attaching millions of balloons to his house to fly to other countries. Except that he realizes that he is not the only journey.

The film of Sunday night : Gatsby (Netflix)

Adapted from the eponymous novel by F. Scott Fitzgeraldthis film focuses on the life of Nick Carraway, a young thirty-something who leaves the middle west to work in finance on Wall Street. He moves next to Jay Gatsby, a man whose receptions recurring give rise to the wildest rumours. The cast, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire and Carey Mulligan.