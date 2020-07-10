here are the best deals on TV, OLED and QLED

Continues even today the Red Friday of Mediaworldthe new flyer of the distribution chain and will be available online and in physical stores until next July 15, 2020. In this news we focus on the TV OLED and QLED that are available at a reduced price.

The Samsung QE49Q70RATXZT by 49 inches is available at 599 Eurocompared to the 999 Euro list, while on the QLED QE55Q90RATXZT 55-inch the discount of 700 Euros, and passes to 1099 Euro. Always within the QLED, the QE75Q60RATXZT 75 inches can be brought home to 1249 Eurofor a discount of 550 Euros as compared to 1799 Euros earlier.

Among the OLED mention the Sony KD55AG9 55-inch to 1999 Eurofor a saving of 1000 Euros, while the KD55XG9505 55-inch 4K Ultra HD pass 799 Euro. For those that want an OLED TV bigger, instead, the KD65XH8077 65-inch is available at 999 Euro.

On the way out of the band and the price, instead, there is the Panasonic TX-24GS350E by 24-inch to 159,99 Eurobut of course we are in front of a TV is radically different compared to those mentioned above, that will appeal to another segment of the market and also to those who has different needs.

The complete list of offerings is accessible to this address.