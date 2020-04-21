Here are the best moments of quarantine of Britney Spears

Oops! It has started again. If someone wins at life during the lockout, this is Britney Spears.

Whether it’s to show off his dance moves emblematic or share a happy dose of motivation – and always wear its round neck lace favorite – the stream Instagram of the pop icon became a shining light in the midst of the stress and anxiety of the global pandemic of sars coronavirus.

Below, Billboard summed up all the best moments of quarantine, of Brit.

Dance on “Filthy” by Justin Timberlake

On April 15, Spears has given fans everything they could dream of releasing a pair of clips, dancing around the single Filthy, the ex-boyfriend of Justin Timberlake in 2018. In the legend, the superstar has even admitted his relationship lighthouse with the old * golden boy’s of NSYNC, writing: “As you can see, I do not dance really … I’m bored really. PS I know that we had one of the greatest breaks in the world 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT !!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT IS GOOD !!!!!! ”

Timberlake himself has then reacted to the publication, leaving a series of significant émojis hands up and laughing in the comments section.

Thank the health care workers

Brit has sent out a gentle cry for health-care workers across the country who were in the front line of the crisis of the coronavirus on 11 April, saying: “To all the workers who have devoted so much time and dedication to help us for the coronavirus, I want to say thank you. Your help and dedication are very important to us all, and we love you. ”

Queen of Quarantine Self-Care

On 10 April, the pop star has shared with her millions of followers her top tips for staying healthy and sane while being locked up in the interior, preaching the importance of taking care of yourself while zen. “Meditation, prayer, and training are crucial to this period of our life!” she captioned the clip IGTV. “Lift up and be positive is also very important to maintain higher frequencies in the body to help us clean our energy. The power of your thoughts is also very crucial !!!!! Make sure that you send good vibes there, no matter… God will do the rest. ”

Britney Spears, film critic in general

Spears has given fans his vision unfiltered by the Doolittle with Robert Downey Jr. 2020, the declarant “must-see” in an article Instagram gushing. ” [T]here seems to be a special tone throughout the film that I find difficult to find these days ” , she wrote about the film. “Pss…. since how long haven’t you seen what you wanted to see… .. I can’t even count the number of movies that I have watched so far in this quarantine ” – after this with a series of eye-roll and easily add emoji laughing.

Serve as the best meme of coronavirus

To celebrate the world health Day (7 April), the superstar has returned to his days of “Baby One More Time” by sharing a meme popular, connecting to the lyrics of his first single to the importance of social distancing. “Enough said,” Spears has légendé the meme, that this is an animated version of her look schoolgirl in the music video, iconic song holding a bottle of disinfectant for the hands and declaring: “My loneliness save me! “

Showing its rings in natural

Sometimes it’s the small things that make life in quarantine bearable. Spears has unveiled a new hairstyle on march 31, while reminding the fans to stay safe inside. “I woke up and my hair was curly today!!!!!! I was a little horny “, she légendé a selfie with his long locks pushed over one shoulder. “I hope you spend a good time with your families and remember … stay safe my friends. “

Find “Nirvana” in the middle of the butterflies

The pop star has shared a mini #TBT the end of march, writing on a recent hike memorable and showing a hilly landscape in a pair of shots. “Two weeks ago, I made a hike…. I have chosen three kinds of sage that are different and I met six white butterflies !!!! I believe that seeing several butterflies at once is a sign of the experience of Nirvana…. It was pretty cool,” she says, writing next to the pictures of nature.

Celebrate 20 years of ” Oops! … I have yet done “

The pop singer celebrated the 20th anniversary of the music video for ” Oops! … I Did It Again “, the lead single smash for her second album of 2000 of the same title, with a rattling romance of the visual space of the theme. on the 27th of march. “Oops!… .How 20 years have passed so quickly?! ??! I can’t believe it. I remember that the red costume was so scary… but the dance was fun and shoot fly by !!!!! “she has sub-titled the post. “And now we are sitting in quarantine in the hope that we may be on Mars… .. of course I’m kidding !!!!! But seriously you all have shown so much support for this song and I thank you for that…. to all of you. “

Offer the gift of comedy

Brit-Brit got a laugh out of fans during the lockout on the 26th march by sharing a hilarious video of a person is invisible – may be longstanding love Sam Asghari is sneaking on her while she looks at a view on the top of the mountain. “What we need, more than ever, it is to laugh… so happy to share !!!!!! “she has written. ” [K]smiling people, eep !!!!!!!!! Before the Coronavirus does not farm the world a week ago, I enjoyed casually with a nice view … but then …