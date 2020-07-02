Here are the best recipes of masks DIY celebrities for the summer

With the certainty of knowing its exact composition, that is necessarily going to be 100% natural, face masks homemade, made with ingredients from the kitchen, are more popular than ever with celebrities. By rubbing your skin with lemon, turmeric and yogurt, are the armor in nourishing ingredients and antioxidants… So healthy that you can eat on the way ! Another plus : make the facial mask of the house is also at the root of zero waste. Jessica Alba, Halle Berry, or Imaan Hammam… These followers of skin care reveals his recipe for DIY.

1. The face mask of natural Imaan Hammam with 2 ingredients

© Lars Niki/Getty Images for the WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

Ingredients : honey, eggs

To feed your skin to the limit, Imaan Hammam kitchen each week a mask made in house, honey and eggs. The egg yolk nourishes the skin deep down and evens the skin tone on the surface, while the white cleanses deep to clear.

2. The facial mask natural Madison Headrick with 3 ingredients

© Stephane Cardinale Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Ingredients : turmeric, honey, Greek yogurt.

The upper part 100% healthy Madison Headrick, used the pages of Vogue, decided to try their masks, and the home for the confinement, for not being able to do face treatment in the institute. Your first test is limited to 3 ingredients to the credentials of the skin of the infinite : 1/ turmeric, a small pump, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant, which counteracts as a bonus from the effects of UV on the skin and fight against free radicals. The ally of the culinary number 1 for a young skin. 2/ honey to the many virtues, which regenerate the skin, to put its hydration as a bubble and protect them from ultraviolet light. 3/ The Greek yogurt, finally, ensures a smooth and creamy texture, while infusing the skin with probiotics.

3. The mask, natural facial, Halle Berry with 4 ingredients

© Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ingredients : yogurt, lemon, turmeric and green tea

A man, 53 years old, Halle Berry seems to defy the laws of time that passes. During the period of confinement, he trusted one of the secrets of your skin ultra-glowy : a mask natural home with 4 ingredients in your kitchen, the benefits of the moisturizing and soothing. The recipe is simple : ¼ of yogurt (which removes the dead skin cells and refines the skin for a smooth finish, infinite), ½ teaspoon of lemon juice (for its vitamin C and antioxidants), 1 pinch of turmeric (to shine) and 2 tablespoons of green tea brewed (for their antioxidant power that makes it an ally in the fight against the ageing of size). Once all the ingredients mixed, it is sufficient to apply the preparation once in a thick layer on the face for 3 minutes. And, then, repeat the application, leaving to act for 10 minutes. Finally, rinse with cold water gives life as soon as the complexion.

4. The mask natural facial Jessica Alba with 4 ingredients

Jessica Alba © Getty Images

Ingredients : honey, rolled oats, flax seeds, and yogurt.

Honey (antibacterial), mixed with oatmeal and flax seed (moisturizing), before mixing everything with hot water and add the yogurt : here is the recipe of the mask from the face of Jessica Alba, master in the field of skin care. Has leave 10 minutes to trace his naked skin perfect…

You can also find in Vogue.fr :

7 recipes of natural beauty of the stars with the ingredients in the fridge

The facialiste Victoria Beckham reveals how to do a facial at home

Masks to make at home for beautiful skin this summer