Here are the first images of the next movie of Robert Pattinson

Here are some new Robert Pattinson : he will be soon with the poster of the adaptation of Waiting for the barbarians, adapted from the eponymous novel by the south african writer J. M. Coetzee, Nobel Prize for literature in 2003.

It is the first film in English by director colombian Ciro Guerra, praised last year for Birds of passage. We know for the moment quite a few on this project, which was presented at the Venice film Festival last year and nominated in the category “Golden Lion”, Best screenplay and special Jury Prize.

In a desert without a name, in an uncertain time, the Magistrate, a man good and just, sleep on a city peaceful. But the central government is concerned about an invasion barbarian and hurry on the scene, colonel Joll, a torturer of the worst kind. Among the prisoners, a young injured woman attracts the attention of the magistrate.

The casting, Johnny Depp will play the colonel Joll and Mark Rylance (The Bridge of spies) the Magistrate. On his side, Greta Scacchi will be the barbarian May while Robert Pattinson will embody the warfare officer and torturer Mandel, of which the following is a first image.