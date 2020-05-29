Here are the hair styles, the most requested since the déconfinement

Since the déconfinement, hair salons not happening. Appointment by appointment, the beautistas elect the new hair cuts trends post-containment. The hair industry has been turned upside down by a pandemic of sars coronavirus. To prepare the déconfinement hair salons were quick to put everything in place to welcome their customers in the respect of the gestures barriers. And these are likely to have waited patiently for their appointment with the hairdresser. Between catch-up capillary and desires of novelty, the lounges were always full. For this semi-new-found freedom, heading towards the change. Ornella Cohen, founder of the salon Coze in the 16th and 17th arrondissement, is the witness of many of these relookings post-containment. “They have had two months to think about it, this is the time to take the plunge and give a real change to her life, “we,” she says. For the hairdresser of the stars, Delphine Courteille, this transformation is capillary very often passes through the cutting shag. Popularized by the model, Alexa Chung, this haircut is undergoing a real success. Mid-way between the cut degraded and the neo-mullet, the shag plays on the dimensions. Its uniqueness ? Its effect wearing/surprised often accentuated by a fringe curtain. Because the containment has led to the return of the fringe. Scope and the manner of Jane Birkin or, more recently, Jeanne Damas, the fringe has been elected by the beautistas as THE hair cut of the containment. And this is not Bella Hadid, Miley Cyrus, or even Rosalía who say otherwise. Proof of its success, many hairstylist, whose Ornella Cohen and Delphine Courteille, have proposed their tutorial to cut the bangs yourself. A return of the long hair Another consequence of this confinement, the back of the hair (very) long. For this summer, we do not cut the inches earned in quarantine. “The girls love their new lengths, it is enough to simply make a line in the middle with a slight gradient. There’s a lot less square short “, says Delphine Courteille. On the side of Ornella Cohen, the square bob does not disappear completely. On the contrary, it renews itself with a movement-vintage : the ratched. In small touches, this cut retro is upgradée by spikes of light with the technique of the hair contouring, high demand for the beautiful season.