here are the offerings of the new flyer

After the end of the Bastard’s Black Friday, Unieuro has launched a new leaflet called “Summer Days”that up to July 23, 2020 offers a wide range of discounts and promotions on many products of electronics and computer science.

The Samsung Galaxy A20e 32 gigabytes it can be purchased at 129,90 Eurocompared to the 169,90 Euro list, for a savings of 23%. In the discount, however, there is also the Galaxy A71 to 359,90 Euro29% less from 509,80 Euro earlier. The samsung Galaxy Tab To 2019 in the configuration WiFi Only instead, it passes to 169,99 Euro from 219,99 Euro list. Also interesting is the offer on the Huawei P40 Lite 64 gigabytesin 179,90 Euro.

With regard to the front of the Apple, the MacBook Air 13.3-inch processor-Intel Core i3 tenth generation, 8 gigabytes of RAM and SSD 256 gigabytes can be brought home to 1.149 Euro, 80 Euro less than the price required by the Cupertino company for the same configuration.

Very rich offer on TV: the OLED 65B9SLA of LG 65-inch switch to 1899 Eurowith the AirPods Classic together, while on the Samsung QE55Q70TAT QLED 55-inch, you can save 168 Euros and can be purchased at 1.099 Eurowith the Galaxy Buds+ in combination.