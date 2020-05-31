Here are the original movies to see on Netflix this summer

While the hollywood industry is always at the stop and that uncertainty weighs heavily on the output or not of american blockbusters at the cinema this summer, there is one thing on which we can rely : Netflix will release the new films. At the approach of summer, an important list of original titles will be available on line the giant of the streaming. Among the most remarkable include the Spike Lee film about the Vietnam war “Da 5 Bloods”, the comedy of Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams “Eurovision Song Contest : The Story of Fire Saga”, a documentary on the legendary astrologer Walter Mercado, and “The Old Guard” with Charlize Theron.

Here are all the original movies that Netflix launched this summer and which are worth to be viewed :

Other titles will be added as they are announced.

‘Have a Good Trip : A psychedelic trip — already available

Netflix

This documentary explores in a playful way products-and-effect psychedelic with the help of science, animation and a cast of stars that includes Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Adam Scott, Ad-Rock, Paul Scheer, Nick Kroll, and many others.

‘The Wrong Missy — already available

Netflix

In this comedy, David Spade plays the role of a guy who think to have found the right one, especially when it seems, through their message conversations, they have a lot in common. So he decided to invite him to his company retreat on a resort island. But when a woman he met at a rendezvous arranged (Lauren Lapkus) shows up at his place, he realizes that he has sent a text message to the wrong Missy.

‘The Lovebirds’ — already available

Netflix

Here’s another comedy for you. Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani play a couple who finds themselves involved in a case of murder mysterious.

‘Faultless’ — 3 June

Netflix

The prestigious spelling contest american Scripps National Spelling Bee was won by a young person of indian origin every year for the past 12 years. This documentary follows four contestants of indian origin during the competition and looks at what this impressive series of victories means to their culture.

‘Da 5 Bloods : Brothers of blood’ — June 12

Netflix

For his latest film, Spike Lee has assembled an impressive cast for this story, which follows a group of Vietnam veterans who return to the jungle to search for the remains of their team leader, had been killed in combat, and find the fortune they have hidden. The cast includes Lee Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Isiah Whitlock Jr, Paul Walter Hauser, Jean Reno, and Chadwick Boseman.

‘Father and soldier’ — June 19,

Netflix

Netflix teamed with the New York Times to tell this moving documentary that follows a military family for a decade.

‘Team USA : Scandal in the world of gymnastics’ — June 24

Netflix

The documentary filmmakers of”Audrie & Daisy”, Bonnie Cohen and Jon Shenk, follows the investigative team of the newspaper Indianapolis Star as they reveal the history of the abuse of Larry Nassar on female athletes within the american federation of gymnastics, and discover other evidence of abuse and cover-up.

‘Eurovision Song Contest : The Story of Fire Saga’ — June 26,

Netflix

In this comedy, Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams play the role of Lars and Sigrit, two singers icelanders who have the chance to represent their country at the Eurovision contest, the largest song contest in the world. The film also featuring Pierce Brosnan, Dan Stevens and Demi Lovato.

‘Mucho Mucho Amor : The legend of Walter Mercado’ — July 8

Netflix

At the time Oprah, Liberace, and Mr. Rogers, the astrologer and seer, puerto rico, Walter Mercado has been a part of Latin culture for decades. This documentary celebrates his career through the last years of his life.

‘The Old Guard’ — July 10

Netflix

Adapted from the famous graphic novel. Charlize Theron (who is also the producer of the film) plays the role of the head of a team of mercenaries immortal who protected the world of mortals for centuries. There is nothing like a summer movie full of action with Charlize Theron.

‘Project Power’ — August 14

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Jamie Foxx team up to tackle crime in New Orleans, which has increased thanks to a pill that gives super powers to those who ingest. But the catch is that you don’t know what superpower that you have before you take it.

