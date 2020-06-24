Here are the top 5 of the series not to be missed on television – News BETV

Television puts the dishes in the large for a great start to the vacation… overview of the series not to be missed ! Between the Angels of the 30’s, the ruthless world of finance, the world of Stephen King, the New Jersey mafia and a detour through the Fourth dimension, there will be something for all tastes.

1. The twilight Zone season 2

Always produced by Jordan Peele, season 2 of The Fourth dimension comes, in its entirety, to the delight of all the fans. This time, we will meet again the familiar faces of the small screen, such as Billy Porter, Morena Baccarin, Jenna Elfman, Topher Grace, Tony Hale, Gillian Jacobs, Chris Meloni, Gretchen Mol, Jimmi Simpson, or even Damon Wayans Jr.

Available on the 26/06 to Be on-demand

2. Billions of Seasons 1 to 5

Discover, in exclusivity, the latest season of the face-to-face meeting between Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis. The icing on the cake, the rest of stations are also available for those who have missed this nugget.

Available 20/06 about Being in the request

3. Perry Mason

Produced by Robert Downey Jr, the new HBO series looks back to the origins of the brilliant lawyer Perry Mason, the hero of the novels of Earl Stanley Gardner. The iconic ace of the bar is now a young detective obsessed by the darkness and played by Matthew Rhys imperial.

Every Monday at 21: 00 on Eb 1

4. “The Sopranos”, complete

The queen of the series, the Soprano is the reference point for all fans of the series. Television offers to (re)discover the entirety of the adventures of Tony Soprano, played by the late James Gandolfini.

Available in Eb in the request

5. Mr Mercedes Seasons 1 to 3



Created by David E. Kelly after the trilogy of novels of Stephen King, Mr. Mercedes is back on tv for a third season is always exciting !