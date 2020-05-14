Here are the words of “Bread 1993” Drake, Feat. Playboi Carti

Drake and Playboi Carti wear their hat at fashion designer Ian Connor and his famous motto, “Bread of 1993,” which debuted at no. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week (dated 16 may).

The track marks the first song from Carti in the Top 10 of the Hot 100, while Drake tied the record for Madonna’s 38 top 10 hits, the most of all the artists in the 61 year history of the chart. “Bread 1993” joined the 13 songs remaining from the recent project Dark Drake Demo Tapes of Drake, which debuted at no. 2 on the Billboard 200.

Check out the lyrics below.

(Yo, Pi erre, yo, Pi erre)

Ayy, ayy

N — as I do not have to comply with

N — like I have to just accept it

I put it in the top left

I love my crodie to death (drugs codeine)

Hype Williams, Little X

If you do not tell directly

Could give a f —, ayy, yeah, yeah

I put the ice on his hand

I let her take the lead

Sh– was not going as planned

I put this sh– in the van

She must move with her friend

I heard that she had returned to see her man

Give a f —, ayy

I just put a Wagon in the driveway, you know that I’ve done

When I pull my shot it is the way Kawhi, it’s between

Me and lil ‘Sicko sitting on the side, smashing dozens

I was a anti-n — a, now I’m friends

I just get a mansion in the Turks and it is a beach (agree)

If she brings four friends

I know that I will have at least one (okay, slatt, slatt, slatt, slatt)

I have them all tanned by the pool, and they have greased (agree)

The police in my town, nigga, I keep their pockets greased (agree)

Capo Tryna and me let’s leave our mark and peace to the East

Nobody wins too much money with the beef (of agreement)

But I’m a rapper because I’m never with the sweet stuff

Shawty came from Mexico

She knows she has the sweet stuff (yeah, yeah, yeah, you know)

Ayy (beep, beep, beep)

N — as I do not have to comply with

N — like I have to just accept it (‘cept)

I put it in the top left (ayy)

I love my crodie to death (drugs codeine)

Hype Williams, Lil ‘X (beep)

If you do not say so directly (beep)

Could give a f —, ayy, yeah, yeah

Racks all in my jeans and Raf Simons (racks in my jeans, okay)

Diamonds in my teeth, I called the dentist, yeah (ok)

I have a bag Goyard, I’ve thrown them racks (one of my racks, yeah)

Every time I’m home, you know that I whip the Bentley (yeah, yeah, yeah)

I just throw these pills in my cup, yeah, yeah (just to throw these pills, uh)

Shawty just stop by just to get fucked (shawty just stop)

I only want the top, yes, that’s for sure (I only want the top)

And I know that I am at the top, but I want more (agree)

Remember that I was sleeping on the ground with my, oh yeah)

Now, each day, I shake Christian Dior (okay, Yohji)

Now, every day I have to pour myself a four (lean, lean, lean, lean)

Now, every day I have to pour myself a four (lean, lean, lean, lean, right)

I spent a hundred K last night in New York (yeah, yeah)

I spent a hundred K the next day, I was bored (okay, okay, yeah)

This truck Lam has numbers in table (ok, understand)

Yeah, it continues to send an SMS message on my phone, I’m going to ignore (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Yeah (oh, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Ayy (yeah)

N — as I do not have to comply with

N — like I have to just accept it

I put it in the top left

I love my crodie to death (drugs codeine)

Hype Williams, Lil ‘X

If you do not tell directly

Could give a f — (agree), ayy, yeah, yeah

Lyrics licensed and provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Aubrey Drake Graham, Jordan Carter, Jordan Timothy Jenks