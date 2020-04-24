here is a small overview of the streaming services available in Belgium

Our country hosts a multitude of platforms of streaming, offering movies, series, music, or video games. Then in this confinement period, conducive to the discovery, here is a summary of offers available on our territory. After the films and the series, it’s the music and the video games. Music Unlike the platforms of streaming video, the different music streaming services all offer (roughly) the same catalog, or 60 million songs. It is in the field of the playlists and curation that they are trying to stand out from the competition. Spotify







Without doubt the platform the most known. Just as Netflix has become synonymous with video streaming, Spotify is the musical equivalent. Its force ? Custom playlists powered by an algorithm very efficient. And recently, the addition of podcasts to compete with ever more Apple. Spotify is available both on mobile, on computers, on tablets, speakers or game consoles. Difficult to be more present. The subscription Spotify Premium costs 9,99 € per month, after a trial period of one month. Spotify also offers subscriptions Duo (12,99€), Family (14,99€), student (4,99 euros) and a free, but with ads and a freedom to listen is limited. Apple Music







The Apple service continues to improve, after starting more difficult, despite the power of the hit california-based company. The number of playlists customized continues to increase. Four mix weekly are available : “Get Up”, a playlist designed to move. “Favorite” composed of the favorite titles of each user. “Chill” a musical interlude for you to relax. And “New Music” which, as its name suggests, is made up of new music. Finally, the addition of the bonus, such as video interviews, combined with the many radio stations on offer is a real plus. Of course, the advantage of Apple’s Music lies in its perfect integration with the ecosystem of the brand. The service is available both on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, CarPlay and HomePod. Versions for Android and Windows are still available, but the experience is not as complete. Side formulas, Apple offers an individual subscription to 9.99 euros per month, a version family 14.99 euros per month and a formula student to 4.99 euros per month. Apple also offers a trial period of three months. Deezer







The French platform, which was launched in 2007, offers the same thing as its competitors (playlists, personalized presence on many devices, podcasts), but is differentiated by its support of artists (with Deezer Session and Deezer Next). And by the option Deezer Hi-fi system, which offers high-fidelity sound “as if you were in the recording studio with the artists.” Negative Point, Deezer offers “only” 56 million of securities, compared to 60 for the Apple Music. On the side of the tender, Deezer offers a free shuffle, a premium offering to 9.99 euros per month, an offer the Family 14.99 euros per month, and offers HiFi € 19.99 per month. Just like on Apple Music, the trial period is three months. YouTube Music







The advantage of YouTube Music is, of course, offer clips (with a catalogue more important than Apple’s Music, which also publishes a few video clips), and especially reading with no advertising and in the background, in order to continue the music playback while using other apps or when the screen is off. The subscription combining YouTube Premium and YouTube Music, it is more expensive than the competition. Up to you to see if the video and the absence of publi Amazon Music







Unlike Apple Music, which only offers a paid subscription, or Spotify, which offers a free version (with advertising) in addition to its paid subscription, Amazon has five different offers. Amazon Music HDa subscription dedicated to audiophiles (14,99 euros per month or 12.99 each for members of Amazon Prime) Amazon Music Unlimitedthe offer that is closest to what Apple and Spotify (9,99 euros per month or 7,99 € for members of Amazon Prime) Amazon Music Unlimited but on a single device, which, as its name indicates, only lets you listen to music on only one device of the range Amazon Echo (3,99 euros per month) Amazon Music for members of Amazon Primea lightweight version of the catalog (2 million songs only), but included in the subscription to Amazon Prime Amazon Music with advertisingversion totally free of the platform, for all those who do not want to pay and who do not subscribe to Premium All offers are not available on all territories, but the Belgian can take advantage of Amazon Music Unlimited, and test the service for free for 30 days. Tidal







Finally, dead last, despite the number of amazing stars who have brought the project to his debut ( Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Madonna, Daft Punk, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Usher, Arcade Fire…), Tidal is positioning itself as Deezer Hi-fi or Amazon Music HD on the segment of streaming in high quality. Next catalogue, Tidal offers 60 millions songs and over 250,000 videos. Subscriptions will range from € 19.99 for the high-quality version to 9.99 euros for the Premium version, through the family subscription to 14,99 euros or the student edition for 4,99 euros. Video games If Xbox and PlayStation offer subscriptions called “Netflix of the video game”, like PlayStation Now or Xbox Game Pass, which offer a hundred games included in a subscription, the actual games streaming (and therefore no download of the game on the hard drive of the console) are more rare.

In Belgium, the players can take advantage of : Google Stadia

Shadow

GeForce Now And recently, in beta, the service xCloud Microsoft. Each platform obviously has its advantages and disadvantages. But just as the platforms of video streaming, this is the catalogue proposed, which will make all the difference. Thus, Google Stadia offers of securities to minors and former good games, but little new highlights. While GeForce Now or Shadow, you can “rent” of the PC on which you remotely install games you buy on stores such as Steam, Uplay or the Epic Game Store.