Here is how Ryan Reynolds looks in Saitama in live-action

The fans were overwhelmed when Sony Pictures revealed that they were already working on a live version of One punch man for the big screen. One fan in particular has already found an actor perfect to play Saitama at the cinema, and this is neither more nor less than the charisma Ryan Reynolds.

Reynolds It is definitely become famous in the world of pop culture, giving life to the iconic Dead Pool on the big screen. Thanks to his sense of humor, Reynolds it quickly became a favorite actor of fans, a sense of humor that certainly was going very well with the personality of Saitama. This actor was not afraid to shave her head for the role, so he should have no problem making it to the live-action One punch man and we already know what it would look like.

By Reddit, A user of Zarting shared some amazing fan art that imagines Reynolds How Saitamaand here you can see:

My roommate and I think Ryan Reynolds would be a great Saitama, so I made this poster. r / OnePunchMan

