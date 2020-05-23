Here is the background of perfect complexion according to Kylie Jenner

If there is a star well placed to talk about makeup, it’s Kylie Jenner. The last of the clan Kardashian-Jenner has founded an empire of beauty in just a few years. His requirement and his expertise in make-up are not subject to appeal. The star, who was in the habit of passing between the hands of the greatest experts such as Mario Dedivanovicis also comfortable in order to achieve the e make-up of the birthday of her sister Kim Kardashian as for makeup itself, in all the tutorials videos. In his latest tutorial, called “my everyday makeup look” (translated as ” my make-up every day “), Kylie Jenner details the steps to reproduce the look beauty daily. While it sheds light on the multiple products of his eponymous brand to prepare its skin, Kylie Jenner can’t pass the “Luminous Silk” Giorgio Armani to make her complexion. The mother of Stormi is full of praise for her : “I love this foundation. I love the rendering on my skin “. And to add that it is the ” perfect match “. When she gives her opinion on a cosmetic, we can only be assured of its effectiveness. Not to mention that other stars were also erected in the bottom of the perfect complexion.

The foundation which is spreading

In an interview given to “Pace” in April 2018, Lydia Sellers, former makeup artist Meghan Markle, revealed that she sublimait the former actress from “Suits” with this foundation : “This was to reveal his skin tone and keep it really cool, […] so I put a little bit of Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk “. It gave to her skin tone without hiding her freckles, one of its only requirements. In a video, it was Kim Kardashian that applies many layers of this foundation to unify its face. She then proceeds to his famous contouring. The “Luminous Silk” Giorgio Armani seems to be the prerogative of the beautystas followers of the nude.