Here is the hair cut which you will succumb to the back

Who says new season, says new trend. If the mini fringe has caused a sensation in the beginning of the year, the outlines of the patterns in the fall months begin to emerge, and it seems that the fringe curtain is the hair cut star to complete 2019, in beauty. With her look reckless, and his appearance crowned-surprised, fringe curtain, also called “curtain bang” gives the illusion of a movement. For a hairstyle in perfect harmony with the fall. Separated by a line in the middle, and with two large strands that frame the sides of the face to highlight the cheekbones and reveal the eyes and a part of the front, this cup is a good compromise to succumb to the fringe without a radical change of mind. Its structure, a perfect marriage of wicks short and degraded, is back in the mass.

If it comes back in force in 2019, this fringe retro par excellence, finds its letters of nobility in the 70’s. Popularized by Brigitte Bardot, this hairstyle iconic him is eternally associated. The icon made his cut signature, for an allure that is forever etched in history, with this air baby doll that crosses the decades and is still as sensational. Now, the stars recycle the “curtain bang” bringing a touch of modernity. It is inspired by Alexa Chung, who love it on a cut square, Charlotte Gainsbourg, who starred with his cut shag, or even Jennifer Lopez or Camila Cabello who embrace it with a ponytail blurred.