Here is the hairstyle of the 90’s that we will be all summer

What hairstyle are we going to adopt this summer ? While the release of two strands that frame the face when home his hair is the way to go in this time, led by the vibe 90’s that’s rampant next to beauty like fashion, the tops for have also advocated the return of the braids XS. A hairstyle old school the same time, seen on the heroines of soap operas on the TV or on Kate Moss immortalized by Corinne Day for a series of photos that will become legendary. The good news is that it is carried out in just 2 minutes ! It is enough to braiding thin strands of hair on the front of the face…

How you can adopt ?

1. On a square short and accessorized as Maeva Marshall

Believe its over Instagram, the top French Maeva Marshall swears more than by this style lately, proving that he is the most beautiful effect on a short bob, and it is also with a mask ! Special Mention for the version of the spring, and studded with fresh flowers.

2. Lengths gypsy as Bella Hadid

About Bella Hadid, she is the adopted version of gypsy at the Paris Fashion Week, with two braids ultra fine embedded in a hair XXL a bit messy.

© Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty

3. Quartet loose as Margot Robbie

A little earlier, it was Margot Robbie who adopted this look dapper on the red carpet, in a quartet this time, since with her hairstylist Bryce Scarlett, she had chosen to double the braids and leave them free from all bondages… at the end ? A look that’s surprisingly chic, with a twist of bohemian in the air of the time.

