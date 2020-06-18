here is the only thing that should be done in the evening before going to sleep to avoid wrinkles

When it comes to anti-aging, it is clear that the field is wide and varied. Care are countless, the various brands and the solutions are multiple. The pigmentation of the spots, wrinkles and expression lines, sagging skin… every problem has a solution. But we are not all hosted in the same boat in this area. The aging of the skin is due to several factors : lifestyle, genes, attention, tics and mannerisms, facial… once you start the process, you can not stop it, but, in any event, the law under which it is carried out in the best conditions. The natural methods are in vogue, it must be said that there are a good number of massage anti-aging that are evidence-based, as in the use of cold.

It is, in any case, this is called Pati Dubroff, makeup artist, Margot Robbie or Jessica Biel. In the course of a history of Instagram, the pro reveals her beauty routine of the night that reveals a habit of which she never buttocks : the” facial ice immersion “that could result in the ice bath in the face. To do this, the expert recommends filling a sink with water and add ice cubes. You have the key ? The effects not only on the skin and the mind.

An anti-aging treatment natural and bright

Pati Dubroff praises the benefits of this practice beauty by the cold, whose effects are immediately visible on the skin. This relaxes the face, tightens pores and reduces inflammations. The traits are délassés, less twitchy, not to mention that the epidermis appears more or less fixed with wrinkles less visible. The benefits of cold also have an impact on the quality of your sleep :” Helps Me fall asleep easier and have a deeper sleep. It calms me down “. And to understand it, she explains that this practice supports the vagus nerve. The last one is a cranial nerve “, whose territory is the most extensive” who has the faculty of communication of the nerve impulses of the body. Which act on the anxiety if it is above.

The tub of ice cube facial from Pati Dubroff ©Instagram

