Here is the positive side of the coronavirus, according to Nathalie Yamb

Even in the greatest misfortune, it is necessary to know to take good lessons to bring back a taste for life. It is in this exercise that Nathalie Yamb is delivered, this weekend, to take advantage of the pandemic of the coronavirus that is decimating the planet earth.

Nathalie Yamb: “Covid-19 has succeeded where the great summits have failed “

The pandemic of sars coronavirus has reached proportions such that the horror has befallen the earth. The thousands of dead, and the hundreds of thousands of people infected, while there is no cure for the moment against this viral pneumonia, are a real obsession for the human race.

Yet it is in this atmosphere of apocalyptic Nathalie Yamb tries to find the good side of things. ” Sars-CoV-2 (Covid-19) has succeeded where all the cop numbered, mega-meetings, the giga-conferences, speeches-river, ads off-peak and Greta Thunberg failed : allow nature to regenerate itself, to catch his breath, and his rights “said the Lady of Sochi.

Continuing, the executive Advisor of Mamadou Koulibaly highlighted the dualism of the life :” The yin and the yang. The noise and the silence. The joy and the sadness. The life and death. Two sides of the same coin. It is just before daybreak that the night is darkest. “

The new activist to the cause of pan-african, who introduces himself as” firmly committed to an Africa free of the guardianship “it qualifies, however, by calling the human community to” make the most of this period, dichotomous “in order to refocus on the basics by showing the willingness and entrench their beliefs. “Because, at the end of the journey, the important thing is to have done his part “, she concluded.

Multiple measures of safe and sanitary have been taken by all the leaders of the world to break the chain of disease progression.

The compliance of these measures has enabled the nature of réfleurir and the rate of pollution decrease, while the numerous conferences on the nature and the vertices for the odd warming climate have given birth previously as a mouse.

Note that the balance sheet of the sanitary crisis of the Covid-19 in the world, to the date of 12 October 2020, 1 835 373 of infected persons, 113 of 362 dead and 416 620 patients healed.