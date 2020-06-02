Here is what eats Kylie Jenner in a day

If the appetite had a face, this would be hers. It is in any case what is stated is the youngest member of the clan Kardashian. Powerful influenceuse and business woman Kylie Jenner will soon be on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar magazine, and on this occasion, the editorial team launched a video, “Everything I Eat in a Day”. There we learn that in the Jenner, mother and daughter breakfast-eat whole fruit for Stormy, latte vanilla with oat milk for Kylie. But be careful, exit the nuts which the little one is allergic to. The rest of the video reveals the love of the star for the snacks – chips, miso soup – and its caught cute, the burgers chain In-N-Out… anyway, the tuna sandwich with the celery juice, you’ll know all about his desires.