Here, we explain why the Internet you want to cancel J Balvin

Tuesday, June 23, Billboard brought together in a virtual way members of the Black Eyed Peas, will.I.am, Apl.of.Ap and Taboode, as well as some of their collaborators of the past few years as the Colombian Maluma and J Balvin. All this in order to speak of ” Translation “, the most recent version of the group where they sing some songs in Spanish.

Maluma and Balvin, at a certain moment of the interview, reported that he felt very fortunate to have collaborated with the Black Eyed Peas.have learned a lot. Everything flowed very normal until The name Shakira has appeared in the conversationone of the colombian artists with the most popular in the world. In social networks, they remember that J Balvin mocked him.

And here, we take note. The career of Shakira, which began in the 1990s and was very popular in the market, in Latin, by their compositions and specific performance. Shakira has become one of the most important figures and at the beginning of the new millennium, his career took off in the united States with the English version of the album, laundry Service.

The rest is history. Shakira has performed in 2010, the official song of the world Cup in south africa, the famous “Waka Waka”, in addition to collaborations with various artists in the Latin world (in first place) as Alejandro Sanz, you wake up with Beyoncé and Rihanna. The last years of his career, he played for example in reggaeton with Maluma.

One of the latest achievements of Shakira was in his hand at half time of the Super Bowl in the year 2020 along with Jennifer Lopez. They were accompanied by the Evil Bunny, the puerto rican singer, and J Balvin in itself. Balvin appeared to the side of Lopez in a couple of songs, while the Evil Bunny appeared in the number of Shakira.

Back to the topic. In the conversation, as we have mentioned, the name of Shakira appeared and J Balvin, since they emphasize on the social networks, has begun to mock it. The researcher asked what which of the two, Maluma, J Balvin, should be more “flexible” to work with. For that.I.I replied that this would be, in fact, with Shakira. The reaction of J Balvin was laugh.

will.I.I explained that the work of Shakira was like a school because you can learn from her, she is very professional. Balvin said, ” one, two, three “As if he had and laughed again. The rapper explained that Shakira is very clear in what you want and how you want to … and J Balvin has become commented: “And then, re-a “. Balvin said that from there, go to 7, then to 10 and back to a, it always goes back to a …

Here, we will this part of the interview:

J Balvin is making fun of Shakira, arguing that he does not know what it is to work with it, I think that he does not know, and you never know, this guy has no HUMILDA and this is not only to defend Shakira, but the way he does it is really unpleasant. #JBalvinIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/2bBAbPe5kl – MemesShakira (@Memes_Shakira) June 25, 2020

Fans of the Internet, and Shakira have responded. It became a trend in #JBalvinIsOverParty to invite the users to cancel J Balvin for what they indicate to be teasing against the Colombian state.. ” J Balvin has had the gall to make fun of the woman who wrote 95% of his discography, speaks 6 languages, iq of 140, 16-time grammy winner, producer, composer, singer and philanthropist, plays the piano, the guitar, the drums, the harmonica, has 1 superbowl 3 of the World cup “, have written some.

Others have emphasized the triumphs of Shakira, and even they wondered why in the Super Bowl were not together, if the two are colombian. In fact, many note that the Balvin thanked everyone except Shakira.

And everything indicates an event of two years ago. In 2018, J Balvin made derogatory comments about Rihanna. The Colombian stated that “Rihanna is not a woman to marry, it’s just for fun” (via The Fader). When this happened, there were rumors that Balvin and Shakira have a collaboration together, but after the comments, Shakira has decided to cancel the project, and since then, the Colombian was never mentioned.

Here are some of the reactions on the Internet for J Balvin:

