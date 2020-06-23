Here’s how Chris Evans could be similar to Spider-Man in the MCU – JAPANFM

Cabinet, the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe Phase 3 Part 1 DVD – DVD Zone 2 Joe Russo with Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan – in the movie of Captain America: Civil War Doctor Strange Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Spider-Man: The Return Of Thor – Issue Date : 08/12/2018 45,83 €

And if Chris Evans had played Captain America in the MCU? Well, if it had succeeded, would have ended up playing Peter Parker. However, it is difficult to imagine that he is playing a different role of the leader of the Avengers. Anyway, we can still see what could have been the result, courtesy of this awesome fan art of the digital artist australian BossLogic (seen below)

In an interview with PMDS, Evans revealed that Spider-man it was his super-hero favorite childhood, which explains why the star would have liked to play the role. He also spoke of how he would have liked to do some of these tricks, saying:

“I would have liked to do scenes like me to attach to the sides of the buildings and try to go from one building to another.”

But he also said that there was a reason why he was happy to be finished playing Captain America: the costume. Not only is the suit of the city of Cape town cooler, but also less likely to feel claustrophobic.

“I would have hated to use the mask of Spider-Man. I am very claustrophobic and do not think that it would be able to use this type of full costume and the mask hours a day on a tray. I’d much rather be using my Captain America, which I think is even more brilliant!!! “

Evans also faces a dilemma when he agreed to make the Marvel movies. As an actor who likes the anonymity, worried that he was giving up his privacy in exchange for playing in big blockbusters. Accept a contract that would have meant playing the same character for 10 years, so it was not an easy decision to make, but it is obvious that you have no remorse.

“I was very worried about not being able to walk in the street without being recognized, because I like my anonymity. But the biggest concern was the commitment of a long-term contract and the fact that potentially the next 10 years of your life, you are going to play as the same character. This was not an easy decision, but now I’m very happy with it. ”

Of course, it will be difficult to fill the shoes of Evans as the next leader of the Avengers, but it seems that the Captain America is ready to pass the torch to the well, with Sam Wilson is now ready to take over. The falcon and the winter soldier. But tell us, do you still think Evans will return to the MCU at a given time, even if only for a cameo, or are you happy to go to new characters? Let us know in the comments section below.