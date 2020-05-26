Here’s how Hydro-Man could have looked like in Spider-Man: far from home

A new conceptual art of Hydro-Man has been revealed in Spider-Man: far away from home, which would have been very different from the monster, aquatic giant that Peter Parker has fought when he was in Venice, Italy.

Spider-Man: far from home focuses on the school trip of Peter to Europe, where he insists on making a break in his duties of super-heroes. However, plans change when the elementals attack. One of them is Water Elemental, a different version of Hydro-Man. However, the Water Elemental is in fact only one of the four illusions elementary created by Mysterio, the villain of the film played by Jake Gyllenhaal.

This new look has been revealed by the conceptual artist Jerad S. Marantz via its account Instagram, describing this version as a very early.

“The first concept of Hydro-Man to Spider-Man: far from home. It was in the phase of brainstorming to try to understand what type of hydroman we were going to have. This was the scientific experiment that has gone wrong on stage. I love these sketches!

This version shows a Hydro-Man dressed and looking much more human than the Elemental shown in the film, who wears a suit that has perhaps made the character an illusion of Mysterio. As explained by Marantz, there were different tests to find out what it would be like the character. Well, according to ., previously, between the different looks and options of the character, a version with two heads was included.

In the film, Spider-Man manages to defeat Hydro-Man, the other Elementals, and even Mysterio at the start. However, the fate of the hero arachnid is unknown due to a trap Mysterio where he reveals his identity and the fact to stay as a bad guy.

Despite the fact that this elementary aquatic has not long been involved in the film, it is interesting to know what it would have been like at first. What do you think of this alternative look at the character?