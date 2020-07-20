Here’s how Johnny Depp lost $650 million

Johnny Depp, despite being one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, ran out of money and got into debt at the height of his career, a fact that has already been mentioned. During his lawsuit against The Sun newspaper, the actor had to explain how he had managed to lose 650 million dollars in addition to owing 100 million in taxes to the government.

If Depp was asked about his finances, it was because the event was linked to an alleged violent meeting with his wife at the time, Amber Heard. The actor is said to have arrived late for Heard’s birthday party in 2016 after learning that he had lost quite a bit of money. According to the actress’s testimony, Depp threw a bottle of champagne at her and pulled her hair, which the actor denies.

After being questioned by his lawyer, Depp said his “former managers had stolen a large sum of money”. “Since Pirates 2 and 3 [of the Caribbean], I had – and it’s unusual to say this, it’s quite embarrassing – apparently made $ 650 million, and when I fired it, for good reason, not only did I lose $ 650 million, I was in the hole with $ 1 million because they didn’t pay my taxes to the government for 17 years.

Although the actor did not go into specifics, he suggests he was not financially aware in a smart way and that he was exploited by his managers, so his most successful films failed him. earned a single penny at the end.

In 2017, Johnny Depp sued managers Joel and Rob Mandel for “fraud” claiming, among other things, that the men had taken out loans without his permission. However, at the trial, the man only asked for $ 25 million in damages, an amount far from the $ 650 million he allegedly lost because of their actions.

This lawsuit against News Group Newspapers, owner of The Sun newspaper, is linked to the publication of an article in which Depp was called a “wife-beater”, which the actor described as defamatory. The Sun defends itself by claiming that there is sufficient evidence that he attacked Amber Heard. However, Depp denied the accusations and even referred to Heard as violent herself.

It should be noted that this is not the same trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. This has not yet taken place and the last thing reported is that Heard’s lawyers have resigned without giving clear reasons. Rumor has it that Depp’s evidence is sufficient to clear him of any charges. However, there is still a long way to go before knowing the full extent of the case and whether he is innocent.

Depp’s financial losses are an example of what often happens in Hollywood when artists don’t pay attention to how their managers manage their money. There is the famous case of the Backstreet Boys and N * Sync, but these stories are quite common in Hollywood.