Here’s how Reese Witherspoon, Ariana Grande and other stars celebrated mother’s day 2020

Celebrities, they are like us: they celebrate their moms! In this mother’s day, the stars have turned to social networks to pay tribute to the figures kindergartens in their life. It was content purely healthy at a time when, well, we sort of need a content purely healthy.

For many moms, celebrities and less famous, this mother’s day was more important and resonant than others, because many could not be with their moms and had to celebrate virtually due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus. This meant that this day is usually special meant even more, forcing everyone to cherish their mothers, and to tighten their own small a little more.

But as these pros Hollywood knows only too well, the show must go on, and the Mother’s day 2020 is no exception.

Of Mindy Kaling, sharing a rare photo of her daughter Zoë Kravitz honoring his mom-like figure, Lisa Bonet, here’s how our favorite celebs send love to their mothers and mothers all over the world.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon has published a nice photo of her and her mom while acknowledging the difficulties of social distancing.

Ariana Grande

All the Arianators know that Joan Grande is an icon, and Ariana Grande has used mother’s day as an excuse to show send a little love to the way of his mother.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling has shared a rare photo of his daughter, Katherine, while remembering his own dead mother.

Zoë Kravitz

Who doesn’t like to remember that Zoë Kravitz is the image eater of her mother extremely cool, Lisa Bonet?

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore has posted pictures of all the mothers in his life and also recognized those who could not be with their moms.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has published a nice video in honor at once of hers and of her husband, the moms of Nick Jonas.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid, who recently announced her own pregnancy, has released a soft back with his mother, Yolanda.

Jennifer Lopez

In addition to a few pictures fairly adorable of her and her children, Jennifer Lopez has sent a cry to the mothers of the world.

Gabrielle Union

“For all those who feel the pain on this day, I feel you, I see you and you’re not alone,” wrote Gabrielle Union beside a photo of her and her daughter, Kaavia.

Rachel Bloom

The new mum Rachel Bloom has shared a sweet photo of her and her daughter, with a caption incredulous: “My body has made his bones.

Kerry Washington

KERRY WASHINGTON