Here’s how to earn your place in the Draft 2021 !

You dream of shaking hands with Adam Silver and hear your name the night of the draft 2021 ? A dream… could well become a reality. A fan will be in effect this chance, and we will explain how to participate.

With the coronavirus that continues to rage, many of the events see the light of day in order to raise money for the fight against the virus. Among them, the #AllInChallenge. It is a platform bringing together auctions and lotteries in order to win some prizes, like a dinner with Tom Brady or a flight in the private jet of Drake partying in Los Angeles.

You will have understood, the NBA has decided to play the game with different ideas. In the line of sight, the draft 2021.

The big league has indeed decided to give a chance to a fan to be drafted in the 2021. His name will be spoken by Adam Silver and he will have access to a lot of privileges in scenes worthy of a VIP. Photos with the guests, a private tour with some legends, and we let it happen. Of course, the trip and hotel are included in it.

Read also | A trade win-win between Lakers and Bucks this summer ?

As part of the #ALLINCHALLENGEthe @NBA is giving a fan the chance to be selected at the 2021 draft. Join here: https://t.co/fJXJQkKiVX pic.twitter.com/inLkxVFBX3 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 17, 2020

To do this, so just give a little bit of money on the ad, accessible by clicking here. $ 10 to$ 100, you are free to give the amount of your choice. Obviously, the more you give, and the better your chances are important to win the famous lot prestigious. Chance of a lifetime for a fan that will mark the history of the draft. And what’s more, it’s for a good cause.

If you are an NBA fan and you love the draft, so you know what you need to do !