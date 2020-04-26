Here’s the real reason why James Charles has cancelled his tour Sisters Tour

After all the “drama” between each other beauty James Charles and Tati Westbrook, the young make-up artist of 20 years has made the choice to cancel his american tour Sisters Tour.

Although the fight is officially over, the consequences of the events of the past weeks continues to play out with key stakeholders.

Last April, James Charles had announced that he was leaving on tour to the four corners of the United States.

His shows were going to have music, make-up, memories, and an opportunity for his fans to meet him.

The price of$ 500 for the VIP experience had caused any controversy, but in spite of everything, the tickets were almost all sold out, according to James and his team.

In short, this weekend, the Youtubeur had to make a very difficult decision: he chose to cancel his tour Sisters Tour.

By contrast, in a series of “stories” on Instagram which have since been recorded in the “highlights”, it repeats that this is not because of his fight with Tati.

So here is everything we know about these latest developments.

1. There are two reasons that explain why James cancels his tour.

First, for his mental health. He said he was unable to offer at this moment in time the best of himself to his fans.

Then, since it is in the “process of finding a new partner for its goods,” it was impossible for him to produce clothing in honor of the tour.

2. No one had asked for refund

James assures us that less than 1% of the people who had bought tickets for the Sisters Tour had asked for a refund. Therefore, it is not for this reason that it cancels.

No brand and no place where the performances were to take place that did not want to dissociate themselves from Charles either.

3. What is the Sisters Tour will become?

James wants to be clear that he is very excited to go on tour and that this project is still being considered by the Youtubeur.

In the meantime, all the participants will receive a refund automatically within a week.

4. He had taken too much delay

With the events of recent weeks, James had not been able to concentrate on the preparation of the tour which came very quickly, his first date being the 26th of June.

5. James wants to take the time for him

After the past few weeks that were very difficult, James wants to slow down the pace.

He wants to concentrate on his production of content for his YouTube channel and spend time with the people he loves.

6. He sees it as an experience to learn and grow

Despite his disappointment, James confesses that he has seen the whole experience of organizing the tour as very rewarding. In addition, he also realizes that Tati was right on some points, he had, in effect, problems of ego and attitude. He wants to take a moment to refocus and return to its primary purpose, that of doing the make-up and inspire people.

We wish her happiness!

