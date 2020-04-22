Here’s the trick unstoppable to get a fringe without cutting hair

Since the beginning of the containment, it is clear that our creativity is at its peak. In effect, the quarantine is a good excuse to experiment with hair. The stars have indeed set the bar very high. Kaia Gerber went from brown to bronde, Dua Lipa has opted for rose wicks while Miley Cyrus and Bella Hadid are passed to the fringe. And it is this last haircut that seems to make the eye to beautistas. However, the cutting of the bangs only one of which is an activity not without risk. The interpreter of “Party In The USA” has made the costs. During a live on his account Instagram, the former actress Disney has explained that it had not followed the right approach : “Fortunately, I’m not going to see anyone shortly “, she says ironisé. Then for the more reasonable among us, there is a trick to wear an attractive fringe without going through the box of scissors.

Get bangs without cutting the hair : mode of employment

It is on Tik Tok, the application that revolutionizes the beauty, the trick has been found. Directed by a young Spanish woman, the tutorial has been watched by thousands of users.

Step 1 : Comb your hair so that they do not tangle.

Step 2 : Make half a pony tail. The lower part of your hair matches the thickness of your future fringe.

Step 3 : Make a braid with the hair non-integrated into the tail of a horse.

Step 4 : once done, drag the braid in the ponytail so that the elastic of the braid is on your forehead.

Step 5 : Place the tail of the braid in the fringe, and remove the elastic. Don’t forget to tighten the ponytail to hold your fringe.