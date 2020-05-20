Here’s what that looks like Henry Cavill in the classic suit Superman

The Superman Henry Cavill is mostly known to grow on a tone darker and more adult, so imagine wearing the classic suit can be shocking. However, on the Internet, a fanart became viral, which shows that the idea is not so far-fetched and that the actor can look good in tones that are less serious.

One of the characters of the most troubled of the ill-fated Justice League was without a doubt Superman. In principle, because of the situation of his character appearing at the last minute, his attitude reactionary and contrary to everything we’ve seen before and, in particular, because of this moustache erased digitally, which made the actor very strange.

Perhaps with the intention to remedy both of confusion around the character, the artist Dalton Barret has posted on his account Instagram is an illustration which shows the actor Henry Cavill wearing a modern version of the costume of super-hero classic. You can take a look below.

Its particularity is that, despite its modern appearance, the suit never loses the essence and the striking colours of the original. Barret mentions that he wanted to try his luck with another design of Superman and that in his account Instagram, it downloads usually designs imagined by him on other characters of the popular culture.

Originally, the character of Superman was considered as a character for children, given that its first adaptations audiovisual were through cartoons or series that focus on the audience of children. It was not until 1978 that Richard Donner has made the first contribution film’s main character, with the help of actor Christopher Reeve.

The second Superman in the cinema came with the actor Brandon Routh and director Bryan Singer, but his vision was a box-office and critical failure. Until now, Henry Cavill is the one who has brought the suit for three films: Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. And it should give the cape for the next few installments of the film world DC.

Just as we can now see Henry Cavill in a more classic and colourful character, we already saw what that would look like the actor Christopher Reeve in a modernized version. You can see it here.

In the meantime, what do you think of the image?