Here’s what today look like the protagonists of ‘Space Jam’

Without any doubt, Space Jam was one of the films that marked the childhood of each noventer @.a real phenomenon to which hardly anyone could believe it. It was common to see big hollywood productions hit it big, but you’ve never seen anything of this magnitude, create an icon of pop culture as the tunes looney with the basketball legend, Michael Jordan.

Nearly 24 years have passed since the release of the original film And we have not yet seen anything of this magnitude, because really what happened in 1996 with the film, the emotion of seeing characters with whom most of us have grown up interacting with Jordan and other actors such as Bill Murray was really unique.

The time does not pass in vain and many have changed a lot. That is why, to celebrate that we can finally see Space Jam on Netflix as many times as we want and with the news of the second part with LeBron James.Here, we leave you to what are the actors who have starred in this film.

Michael Jordan

After Space Jam, the basketball legend has continued his career by wearing the number 23 for the Chicago Bulls, winning two more championshipsbut this did not last forever. In 2001, he joined the Washington Wizards and two years later, he retired from the sport forever.

Although it strays a little from the projectors, his legacy has reached the streetwear thanks to the line of tennis that he has produced with Nike, the Air Jordan. Recently returned under the spotlight of the entertainment with the documentary that Netflix has released on him on his platform, The Last Dance, which presents the final season of Michael with the Bulls.

Wayne Knight

This player friendly we had already conquered with his role of Dennis Nedry in Jurassic Park three years earlier. However managed to reach out to more people (especially the children) when he appeared alongside Looney Tunes and Michael Jordan.

After having been the publicist of the basketball player in the film, he has lent his voice to bands animated such as Hercules, Tarzan –Interpretation of the elephant Tantor– in Toy Story 2 it has been Al, the chicken of the toy store and has appeared in Kung Fu Panda from 2008. The last film he directed was Blindspotting, a romantic comedy exit two years ago.

Bill ‘Fucking’ Murray

Many have been surprised that Bill Murray has participated in Jam spaceBecause in the 90’s, his career moved away a little bit of commercial cinema. But in spite of all, participate in this film has been one of its greatest success, because it was the push he needed. The decade ends in films such as Wild Things, Rushmore, and even appears in Charlie’s Los Angeles.

But in the 2000s, one of the key moments of his career came because he played Lost in translation of Sofia Coppola alongside Scarlet Johansson, he has played in Coffee and cigarettes of Jim Jarmuschbroke with Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg and more in Zombieland.

But there was no doubt he shone for his huge collaboration with Wes Anderson in films such as The life aquatic with Steve Zissou, fantastic Mr. Fox, Moonrise Kingdom, the Grand Budapest Hotel, Isle of Dogs and the next to appear, The Dispactch French.

Theresa Randle

Of course, to accompany Michael Jordan, there was his family and he started with his wife. For the film, they have chosen the actress Theresa Randle to play this role, which has been named Juanita Jordan. After Space Jam participated in the Spawn of Todd McFarlane and was in the sequel of Bad Boys with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

Although it has continued in the midst of the entertainment, we know little about it, because her last appearances were in the series. State of mind and the film Year of the shit.

Eric Gordon

And like every family has children, Michael Jordan had to have one and it was the little Marcus, who has been interpreted byr Eric Gordon. Although it seemed like it might have a future as a child star, it seems that this was his only wonder, because after this band, it was released as a series such as 413 Hope St. there Hungryas well as in shorts has not had the media impact of Space Jam.

Bird Larry

Larry Bird was a great player in the NBA, but it was known to other generations as a coach for this film. A year after the first band, the Boston Celtics have fired him, but Despite this, the Indian Parcers were hired for the following season, winning 147 wins and winning the coach award of the year..

In 2001, he left the team, but that would be tantamount to holding a management position as a sports director. Currently still on the team and in his free time, he runs a restaurant called the Boston Connection. It seems that he did not want to learn more about the performance after being seen with Bugs Bunny and company.

Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley, another of the stars who appeared in Space Jam, who, after having seen his 5 minutes of fame appear on the big screen, is income to the staffs to play with the Houston Rockets. Since then He has published his own autobiography, has challenged the Celebrity Golf Association Tour and has even made an appearance in a film called It had mea whole box of monerías this gentleman.

Thom Barry

Finally, we have the father, even to Jordan, who was played by actor Thom Barry. It is perhaps one of the more strange, because in the same year that Space Jam was his first, he appeared in another great film, Independence Day with Will Smith.

At the beginning of the new millennium, he was present at the first two Fast and Furious movies and it has become important thanks to the series Cold Case where he played the detective Will Jeffries.