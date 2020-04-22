here’s why everyone adopts the ball to zero, and the shaved head during the containment

The period is anxiety-provoking, the world is locked up. It was then that flower of many trends. The cure of sebum seduced those in search of beautiful lengths hydrated. Others prefer to adorn their heads, coloration, bold. The hair of the stars are coloured pink, blue or coral. As the days pass, the hairstyles are getting shorter too… or even disappear under the effect of a ball to zero. With a mower, women and men jump off the cape and délestent of their hair. Farewell lengths, forks, and bits in battle. The mode is a shaved head, without a spike that exceeds. Celebrities have set the tone with Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham or even Willow Smith and Tallulah Willis. In a similar registry, Karlie Kloss has shaved the skull of her husband or Miley Cyrus has spent the trimmer on the head of Cody Simpson. The ball to zero has never been as popular in this period. But what the grow to succumb to this cup ? In the first place, a practical side. Some argue a question of maintenance. The hair salons are closed, it is more “easy” to raze everything to see a clean cut and be rid of a maintenance tedious. What swipe a few strokes of the clippers a cut without a form. In addition, the containment that is spread out over several weeks allows time for the hair to push back away from prying eyes.

A hair cut sharp

The containment seems to be an invitation to test and authorize new things. During this period, each day is like another. Succumb to the insanity of capillary secretly nourished is one way of keeping away from the monotony. Not to mention that the house is the assurance of a distance in the face of any social pressure.

The confinement period is difficult, the fear of the disease is pervasive. More than a look, the ball to zero can also be destabilizing. The display is almost an act of control. Nothing reaches them. It is a way to redefine the codes and standards, to explore the genre and move forward without fear. There is a dimension of self-acceptance to be free of the pressure and the gaze of others.

When Bruce Willis shaved the hair of his daughter, Tallulah Willis, the expression that can be read on his face is one of serenity. Here it is as free weight. She has no hair, his face is revealed, we discover a new person, fatale and androgynous. This cup, the most free and minimalist as possible, is certainly one of the cuts, the more powerful the impact, as strong as ever, over the decades.

