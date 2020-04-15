Here’s why Selena Gomez continues that game company

Selena Gomez suing a video game company after he allegedly used his name, image and likeness for commercial purposes without his permission.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the pop star continues the software companies and technologies that have created the application Clothes Forever – Styling Game. She maintains that she has not allowed the designers to use their name, image or likeness in any respect whatsoever.

In addition, she thinks that the game is threatening its reputation, because it is “riddled with bugs” which actually pay users. To prove his point, his legal team has included a review less than stellar, as published by a user.

In a statement, his lawyer, Alex Weingarten of Venable LLP, told E! “The career of Selena Gomez as a fashion model, actress, musician, and entrepreneur has made Selena a household name. Forgame, Mutanbox and these other developers of video games a night have tried to take advantage of the look of Selena in diverting his image and inviting the players to stylize ‘Selena without his consent. ”