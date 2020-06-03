here’s why you should apply yogurt on the skin of the face according to a dermatologist

The beauty recipes home made have the wind in their sails. It must be said that the containment has forced us to rethink our routines, not to mention that it operates a true return to the natural. The tips of our grandmothers come out of the closet for us to sublimate. Our kitchen is full of ingredients to the assets quite interesting and effective if they are used in beauty. In the line of fire ? With the yogurt. But be careful, not just any composition of milk. The focus should be on the Greek yogurt which have fabulous properties on the skin according to Whitney Bowe, dermatologist. In fact, the probiotics, or good bacteria present in the yogurt helps to balance the intestinal flora. They fight inflammation of the intestine or neutralize the toxins, for example. Applied topically on the epidermis thanks to the yogurt, these bacteria are proving to be fabulous allied powers anti-inflammatory. In doing so, they deploy their anti-aging effects and act on the discomfort in the skin such as acne or eczema, indicates the dermatologist. The expert also states that the gut and skin are closely related. Some eating habits allow escape of the intestine, these bacteria that enter the bloodstream. This can trigger inflammation that manifests itself in form of acne or droughts for example.

Yogurt is beneficial

And it is not the only one to boast the benefits of yogurt included in beauty. In march of last year, Halle Berry was a sensation, publishing the recipe for his mask anti-aging creamy :” This potion illuminates the complexion, reduces wrinkles and boost the glow of natural “. Ingredients ? Two tablespoons of green tea infused, a pinch of turmeric powder, half a teaspoon of lemon juice and a quarter of yogurt. Francesca Fusco, a dermatologist in New York told US Vogue :” Sincerely, some care home can be just as effective as those bought in stores “. And to clarify about the yogurt : “When it is cold is really soothing for the skin “…” If you use some yoghurt with bacteria, they can equilibrating to pH “.

Also discover : Anti-aging : combine capsules and care, the trick to kick-start the anti-wrinkle effect