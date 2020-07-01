Hermine of Clermont-Tonnerre in a “critical situation” : your ex-husband gives a new

A month after his terrible motorcycle accident, Hermine de Clermont-Tonnerre is still in a coma. Her ex-husband, Alastair Cuddeford, comes to give news and are not very reassuring.

It was just a month ago, on June 1, 2020, a serious motorcycle accident driving Hermine de Clermont-Tonnerre, in a clinic where, in the state of coma, the aristocrat is struggling between life and death. A new one, which raised a wave of encouragement on social networks. In Facebook, thea creator of the Rallye des princesses, Viviane Zaniroli, wrote : “The thoughts and prayers of our Mimine, Hermine de Clermont-Tonnerre, in a coma after a motorcycle accident, we think strong to Allegra Calixto and their children. My sweetheart princess, you are a warrior, fight for yourself. “ Three days after the accident, Jean-Luc Lahaye, gave news and alerted all the world, revealing that Hermine de Clermont-Tonnerre was in a state “very serious” : ” Vital prognosis committed, I hope that you will leave , pointed out Jean-Luc Lahaye. This is a girl that I love. It was the same accounting firm, who introduced me to it in other places. Very true Ermine. Very happy, of course. Of extraordinary character. She is a mom too, so for this reason also, I hope that you will come out and that she will regain all of his mobility. “

This Wednesday July 1, 2020, through theAFPthe ex-husband of Hermine de Clermont-Tonnerre – Alastair Cuddeford – just give news and are not really reassuring. In a few lines, the dad of Allegra and Calixto says” Hermine is in a very critical situation, but is well supported in the hospital “. On Twitter, in the midst of all the tributes to the jet-setteuse, that of Pierre-Jean Chalençon had touched their subscribers. Under a photo of him and the figure of parisian nights, the future ex-buyer of a fact wrote : “A thought that moved to the Ermine… Be strong little sister. “ A prayer that many in these days, when the news is still not good.