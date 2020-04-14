Heroine of Tigers: the wife of Nahuel Guzmán could prevent his return to Newell’s

If Tigres UANL managed to be the most important equipment of the decade Liga MX because he knew how to form a professional staff with a backbone from the goal to the front.

And that foundation starts Nahuel Guzman, who came to New Lion back in 2014 and ended up becoming, by force of results, in one of the historical references of the institution.









But his desire is to return to Argentina soon, precisely at the club that saw the birth of: “I have something personal that is completing 100 matches. Perhaps it is a whim, but I have lived my childhood and my adolescence in Newell’s and I was able to get things.”

“I understand that it is very difficult to go back now. Not impossible but difficult. Apart Alan Aguerre is breaking”said The saddleback, recognizing the work of the current owner in the team.

Of all forms, and to the delight of the followers of the Felines, the wife of the archer is willing to not put the things easy and do force to continue in Mexico.

“I would love to go back but my wife now doesn’t want to know anything, because today we have the possibility of being good here. And I still have three years here”confirmed Guzmán, in the same interview with TNT Sports of your country.