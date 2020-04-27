Hervé Bourges, the former boss of TF1 and France Télévisions, is dead at age 86

Figure in the world of media in France, Hervé Bourges died on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the age of 86 years. Born may 2, 1933 in Rennes, the latter was a graduate of the prestigious Ecole supérieure de journalisme de Lille in 1955. He began his career in the weekly Christian witness, arguing then against the war in Algeria. After taking care of the organization of the theater of military of Algeria, in the framework of his military service, the man came back in France in 1960. Two years later, the journalist becomes the adviser of Ahmed Ben Bella in Algeria to be independent, and takes the algerian nationality. Following the overthrow of the latter in 1965, Hervé Bourges fled to Tunisia, before being arrested by the algerian authorities. However, thanks to the actions of Jacques Chirac and Abdelaziz Bouteflika, or Edmond Michelet, which he had joined the firm in 1960, the man is quickly released.

In 1970, He created The school of journalism,Yaoundé, in Cameroon. Six years later he was appointed director of the ESJ Lille. During his distinguished career, he has been the boss of RFI, TF1, RMC, Antenne 2 and FR3. In 1993, the figure of the audiovisual sector is designated as the “ambassador of France to UNESCO. Two years later, François Mitterrand appointed him to the head of the Superior council of the audiovisual. Finally, in 2001, he became the president of theInternational Union of the Francophone press. Officer of the Legion of honor in 1998, he was promoted to commander of the July 14, 2011. One owes him in particular the works Memory of an elephant and A chain on the arm, Decolonizing the information, The television public…

“Tribute to Hervé Bourges, a ‘founding father’ of France Télévisions, the creator of the inventive audiovisual, humanist, resolute and indefatigable de la francophonie, a friend passionate about Africa. While France Télévisions is in mourning today.“writing the president of France Télévisions Delphine Ernotte. “We who looked up to him, have appealed to him, been able many times to count on his invaluable contest, his / her opinion on the media or on the rule of law are deeply sorry.” he also pays tribute the 3rd secretary general of the francophonie, Michaëlle Jean. “Hervé Bourges it was Algeria, it was Africa, it was the francophonie, it was journalism, it was the public audiovisual sector, it was the audiovisual sector. It was a consciousness. I liked his look on the world and on men. Demanding and just.” is expressed in its turn the former boss of the Radio France Mathieu Roller.

