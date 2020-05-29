Hey, selena gomez goes to the kitchen now ?

After the song, the cinema and the beauty, the young star of 27 years is diversifying and will soon have his own show…cooking ! While there, we did not expect it at all. It is surprising, but it might be interesting. As well as, what we didn’t know is that the beautiful brunette is a real cordon bleu and loves to spend behind the stove. Selena Gomez is so very excited at the idea of hosting a cooking show on the platform HBO Max by the end of may. The idea was born precisely to the passion of the star for the kitchen, especially in this period of confinement where she has found a lot of fun to concoct good small dishes. Thus, in each episode, the young woman will present to us the original recipes, while following the guidance of a famous chef, at a distance, of course. “I’ve always been very vocal about my love of food. I have been asked hundreds of times in the interview that she is another career I would like to have, and I answered each time that it would have been fun to be a chef “, underlines it. As a bonus, Selena will also act as producer of the series, a field in which she has experience since she has produced the successful series “13 Reasons Why” as well as the documentary “Living Undocumented” for Netflix. A true rare gem this girl !