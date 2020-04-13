Hidden in a secret location for the olympic torch before COVID-19

The olympic fire that was displayed in Japan was removed to a site that is kept secret after the authorities of the country declared a national emergency in several prefectures of the country, due to the coronavirus or COVID-19.

According to El Universal, the torch is situated under guard of the International Olympic Committeebut not have given to know their location, nor how it stays the flame.

In the meantime, the director of Tokyo 2020, Toshiro Mutá, indicated that a torch with fire was scheduled to remain on public display in the region of Fukushima, until the end of April, before going to Tokyohowever, it was announced that the flame would be withdrawn from view.

Tokyo 2020 was expected that the exhibition was a symbol of hope before the Olympic Games, which, due to the COVID-19 was removed 2021. So far no one has announced a revised schedule for the release of the torch.