High : critical bar hell

His pitch to his shows (“You are not ready. It no more.”), it is almost the mornington crescent of the comédie-française. A girl a little big which gives up football to pole dancing because she is tired of being a tomboy, a best friend, who has a kid but wants to be able to take a shot and to be loved after all, a best friend a virgin who has no idea if he is gay or straight, a teacher of pole dance a little bourgeois but shifted, to a family that is concerned that this pole dance bar is the sign that their sweet Nour became a whore…

View as a comedian with right-to-left, placed in a few films such as Pattaya and Owl, Melha Bedia had to take off with this first role, which she co-wrote with Frédéric Hazan (co-writer Dominique Farrugia, on Bis), in front of the camera by Katia Lewkowicz (Why are you crying ?). Rather, it is a crash as this Strong seems to be the creation is sick, and staggering to a generator of comedy and random, which picks up absolutely all the bad clichés of the genre without an ounce of spirit, of experience or of madness, as if the film would arrive in a virgin landscape of these jokes, gags, stereotypes, and small life lessons that give less desire to radiate that to hang himself.

The double meaning of the title (she is big but she is determined) is a good indicator of the program, with all the humour is based on : it is funny and strange, the girl a little big which is would almost for Shakira. Except that instead of laughter, there’s the embarrassment, and especially the boredom.

“More than a gesture. His vision is based on movement”

A comedy about acceptance, differences, and the importance of loving yourself before you can be loved, why not – even if it is faster and more effective to launch an episode of Rupaul’s Drag Race. It is the foundation of many cult films, and a message more or less silly has never prevented a scenario to be good, and the actors being funny. The problem Strong is less to the idea that the treatment of any this farce, which is supposed to question the femininity, gender, and stereotypes in the society.

Between the best friend so cool it looks like not that she is the mother, the teacher a little bourge it looks like she has been a dancer in a club in her youth, and the dancer pole dancing super sexy, it just looks not that she is a banker, the writers go there with their large hooves to make that clear. This is giving rise to a lot of the scenes written with the feet, where the message fun comes before any other thing – randomly, the talent and the timing is comical.

The importance of checking the competition before you begin

Strong so train late in the comedy it seems to open a breach in the space-time. The gag of the bar in the metro is known for your grandparents with Playtime and your little niece via Instagram. A coming in (coming out in the other sense, yes), has already given rise to a comedy very forgettable : First time. The kick-a heroine tomboy who ventured into the crazy world of hair removal and sensuality, and discovers that the women women are not just pouffes : it is a string so worn that it is finer than that of an old string. This is not Sandra Bullock in Miss Congeniality who will say the opposite. Not to mention the chorus, the surpassing of oneself, and to write its own rules.

Of course, all this is the breeding ground of comedy, and return codes is logical. But it is still necessary to make something, and give it life, as if it were the first time. In Strongthere is absolutely nothing that seems to have been reinvented, improved, or simply with a small dose of modernity, with any view of the world or the genre. From the beginning to the end, it is a pile-up of scenes seen a thousand times before, and rarely with so little inspiration.

“And besides, Everyday is half off at this time”

All of this could have been a little saved by the actors, but then again, discomfort power 10. That same Valérie Lemercier to be boring to wish prof mid-pouffe half-bourgeois, says a lot about the failure. She would have been entitled to as well Lady Palace that his talents as a one-woman show and a dancer, and even this level of laziness would have been more comforting. It will have to be content with a wig and a handful of aftershocks strange, suddenly rape flattering and scissors lesbian, hesitate so much to go to franco in the grotesque that every scene ends in a wall of non-laughter.

Same thing on the side of the supporting roles, since Jonathan Cohen and Alison Wheeler, rather gifted in their genre, go round and round with three times the nothing to exist. You need to see the scene of flirting between a remote control in a kilo of paper-bubble, and a stranger who moves out, to say that the amazing lack of energy would give almost dizzy. At the limit, Bastien Ughetto is doing a little bettersince this is the only character possibly touching, which looks more like a human than a tag TF1.

The fun, the friendship, the kebab, the cool

Neither really useful nor really necessary to dwell on Melha Bedia, who has the role, the more pie the movie of course. Difficult to make miracles with so many classic scenes and dialogues, basic. Remains that she co-wrote all that, which makes us wonder.

Nevertheless, a good point goes to the producer Katia Lewkowicz for the work on the mood of the film, including a photo signed James Ballard, who is far from the usual horror telefilm whitish where everything is suréclairé, up to the trash can at the bottom of the piece. Here, there is a work of staging, indépendemmant of the scenario, is not trivial for such a program. The choice of backgrounds, which will occupy the minds of Parisians fans of Stan Smith, also shows a certain care at this level. It is far too little, but it’s been almost a diversion between two yawning.