“High Off Life” with Travis Scott has a crazy success !

Future and Travis Scott beat all records with “High Off Life” ! MCE TV gives you more details.

Barely out that he already beat the record-crazy ! In fact, the performance of the rapper Future around its last album is genuine success.

Elsewhere the figures speak for themselves ! In fact, it is even a feat for the Future.

It took 30 minutes for that this album is certified gold ! Yes yes, a small half hour !

It’s already amazing as it is certified on the same day of its release. But the rapper has made it even more strong, half an hour him was enough !

Thus, the album “High Off Life “ is already gold record. A feat confirmed by Chart Data.

However, it will take until the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America), the announcement officially. The rapper has him already shared the good news with his fans on his Twitter account.

FUTURE: an album, a record

Barely released, the new album by Future is imposed with a Gold certification is obtained in 30 minutes ! Moreover, even before the release of the album, he was already much talked of.

In fact, of the singles from the project are already 4 times platinum ! This is actually the a single with Drake “Life Is Good “.

This title has even been number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 17 weeks ! The fans thought that this song was the 1st collaboration between the two rappers.

But the latter has found himself on the last album of the Future. That said, it is not known whether the two artists will out other projects together.

In any case, it is quite possible. Elsewhere we are still waiting for the output of “What A Time To Be Alive 2 “ expected for this year.

The title in any case collerait well to the current context. In addition, Drake can be found in this album more than twenty guest appearances !

Especially the one with Travis Scott and Young Thug. To discover !

