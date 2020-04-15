High School Musical : A meeting with Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron planned by Disney ?

Good news for fans ofHigh School Musical ! After we have plunged into the child, launching its streaming platform, Disney+, the firm’s big-eared to the continuation in the ideas to keep us busy during the confinement. In fact, Disney has decided to bring together the cast of the musical trilogy for success, comprised in the other of Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale and Zac Efron at a unique meeting. The program, called Disney Family Singalong will be broadcast at 20h Thursday, April 16, on ABC and it will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest. The goal ? Showcase a plethora of american stars to sing the cult songs of the Disney movies of our childhood.

The joyful band ofHigh Schol Musical joined by the cast of the spin-off High School Musical : The Descendant and High School Musical : The Musical will interpret the famous title “We’re all in this together“. But that’s not all ! In addition to having the chance to listen to the title that has made the WildCats famous around the world, Disney was also invited other familiar faces in his giant karaoke. The program of the show will, therefore, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Christina Aguilera, Elle Fanning, Michael Bublé, but also Luke Evans (Gaston in beauty and The Beast). Very heavy in fact ! While waiting to discover the issue, discover why Vanessa Hudgen is currently at the centre of a controversy on the coronavirus.