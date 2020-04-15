“High School Musical” returns

Fans of High School Musical will be thrilled to be able to find actors of their trilogy favorite for a special April 16.

“I wanted to find a way to participate and it is great to have been invited by ABC. It has given me a purpose to get up every morning, I am proud that we had the opportunity to do this. It is well”says director Kenny Ortega to Deadline.

The filmmaker has assembled the cast of the original franchise to Disney, which was found to play We’re All In This Together. And that would be a meeting of High School Musical without Zac Efron ? Fortunately, the actor has been able, in extremis, participate.

“We have not been able to contact Zac Efron at the beginning, but when we managed to have, he immediately agreed, of course” adds Kenny Ortega.