High School Musical : Zac Efron will FINALLY regain (virtually) the actors for a show

The “reunion” soon

If you start to despair, remember that the group will soon be meeting for the first time since the release of the final installment in 2008. As the unveiled Kenny Ortega to Deadline, the actors of High School Musical including Zac Efron have agreed to participate in the program The Disney Family Sing Alongaired on Thursday, April 16, on ABC in the United States. The show, which will also feature Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, or even Darren Criss will raise public awareness, to raise funds for the association, Feeding America, affected by the crisis of the sars Coronavirus.

“We were not able to contact Zac only fairly late but when it did, it was immediately starting of course. All of the people we spoke to contacted quickly” assured the director of the saga. In the show, Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Corbin Blue, and the other will act out THE hit of the first film : We’re All in This Together. Each one will sing from home in order to abide by the guidelines of social distancing. They give you the video of the movie below to prepare you and put you in the mood !