highlights, important news and notes to catch up

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW

Asuka beat Liv Morgan by submission. The Street Profits have beaten Angel Garza and Austin’s Theory by disqualification. Then, Bianca Belair has beaten Zelina Vega by disqualification. Then, Belair and The Street Profits have beaten Garza, Theory, and Vega by fall. Aleister Black defeated Apollo Crews (who is now on the list Raw) by fall. Cedric Alexander and Ricochet defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch for fall. Seth Rollins defeated Denzel Dejournette by pinfall.Nia Jax defeated Deonna Purrazzo by pinfall.Humberto Carrillo defeated Brendan Vink by pinfall. McIntyre held on Big Show by fall.

NXT

Io Shirai has won the Championship, NXT women n ° 1 Contender’s Ladder Match, Rinku Singh and Saurav gurjar settlements have beaten the Ever-Rise by pinfall.Johnny Gargano defeated Tommaso Ciampa by pinfall with the help of Candice LeRae, who blew Ciampa.

NXT UK

This week’s episode was a special clip Rise of NXT UK.

MAIN EVENT OF THE WWE

Natalya has beaten Aliyah by submission. Austin’s Theory has beaten Shane Thorne by fall.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, have retained the titles of tag women on The Kabuki Warriors. Later, Carmella and Dana Brooke have challenged for a match for the title.Elias has sung about how he planned to win money in the bank this year.Dolph Ziggler defeated Tucker by a fall. and The Miz will fight in a match for the title next week. The son forgotten are now on SmackDown. They have defeated Lince Dorado, and Gran Metalik by fall.Tamina came out to complain about how all the world had to fight at WrestleMania. Bayley has suggested Sasha Banks to fight off Tamina, and if Tamina wins, she will get a shot at the title. The banks were not satisfied with this. Sheamus has beaten Cal Bloom by fall. The next week, two qualifying matches for the MITB will take place. Naomi will play against Dana Brooke and Daniel Bryan will face Cesaro. Sonya Deville will also try to apologize to Mandy Rose. In two weeks, it will be a celebration XXV for Triple H. Braun Strowman beat Shinsuke Nakamura by the fall. Then, Bray Wyatt appeared on the screen with a Firefly Fun House. He spoke of the way in which Braun has turned his back on the family Wyatt and since he was brought into this world, he will get out of it. Braun was not intimidated and said he was willing to “leave to enter” at any time.

WWE 205 LIVE

Tony Nese defeated Danny Burch by the fall.Gentleman Jack Gallagher defeated Oney Lorcan disqualification due to the interference of Nese. Burch has saved Lorcan from a beating after the match.

NEWS, RUMOURS AND OTHER MISCELLANEOUS INFORMATION

A tournament championship NXT Cruiserweight interim will begin next week.Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson have been officially released from the WWE.WWE plans to save as many episodes as possible leading up to Money in the Bank, and will no doubt take place at the Performance Center.

