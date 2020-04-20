Higuain would have decided not to return to Italy and would leave Juventus

Gonzalo Higuain I would have taken the decision not to return to the Juventusor to Italybecause his mother is in serious health, added to the pandemic coronavirus has not been controlled.

The Pipit left Italy from mid-march to pass the quarantine in Argentinaand I would have refused to go back on the 4th of may, according to media of that country.

In case you do not return on the stipulated date with the set of Turinthe club could rescinder his contract, which ends in June of 2021.

Such a decision would not come badly to any of the two parties, as the Juventus will pay 15 million euros per season to the player, and the argentine has offers from other clubs, which gives you more money, as Galatasaray and Besiktas.

