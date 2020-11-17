Hilaria Baldwin feels positive after breaking her ankle

Baldwin injured her ankle when she went for a run on a country road.

Hilaria Baldwin revealed that she sustained an ankle injury while out for a run.

On Monday, November 16, Baldwin spoke about what caused her injury and how she is working to recover.

“Yesterday I broke my ankle because, you know … 2020. I went out for a run and a car passed quickly on this patch of road, where there was a bumpy shoulder,” the 36-year-old Spaniard wrote through Instagram, sharing a photo of she resting in bed while breastfeeding her son Eduardo.

“I ran to the curb to avoid the car and when I was returning to the road, I fell and broke my ankle. It was silly and I am frustrated and sad… but I am determined to be positive and heal as quickly as possible. ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin)

Baldwin continued: “It’s difficult because I can’t hold my babies, among many other things. Reminder: if you are on a country road: do not speed up and please slow down around joggers, cyclists, children and turn around. Thanks to John… the kind man who stopped and helped me up off the road and waited with me until Alec arrived, always grateful. “