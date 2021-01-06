Hilary Duff blames ‘all COVID tests’ for causing eye infection

The singer acquired infection in her eye and blames them on the Covid tests she has undergone.

Hilary Duff has claimed that she contracted a painful eye infection after taking too many tests for COVID-19.

The actress, who is currently pregnant with her third child, has undergone regular tests to film her television series ‘Younger’, in New York amid the global pandemic.

And over Christmas, the former Lizzie McGuire star, who has eight-year-old Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie and two-year-old Banks with current husband Matthew Koma, had to go to the hospital after her eye “ It will start to look weird. ”

However, she has assured her fans that her eye is “fine” since she was prescribed antibiotics to treat the infection.

Summarizing what she and her family did during the holidays, Hilary informed her fans in her Instagram story: “Then my eye started to look weird…. and hurt…. Much… So…. I took a little trip to the emergency room. I had an eye infection from all the COVID tests at work…. Because you know, 2020 and all that ”.

She added: “PS…. My eye is fine, I need antibiotics. ”

Hilary had to self-quarantine away from her children late last year after being exposed to the coronavirus.

However, after she tested negative for the virus, she was reunited with her family in November.