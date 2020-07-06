Hilary Duff makes fun of Kanye West, who introduces himself as President

Hilary Duff is in the fire (and angry).

The legendary star of Lizzie McGuire there were a couple of opinions to share in the margins of the long weekend of July 4.

Hilary Duff has a long message on Instagram in which she denounces the people who refuse to comply with the health regulations during the pandemic, in addition to skinning the announcement of the presidential candidacy ofand Kanye West.

Duff mocked by the effect of the latter, the announcement of his own (fake) app!

“We took two walks, ( … ), a nap family (…) a walk in the car. We saw a part of the house of crazy (…) holes c*l. Without mask (of course). Girls in bathing suits and louboutin that are waiting for you to enter in a club (…) California is in a bad state (in many senses) and the other does not I think that we all want to travel and enjoy the summer (…) it seems that Americans don’t care about just another (…) this pandemic has become the political confrontation between the parties (…) in other countries have joined together in a beautiful way to contain or be released from Covid. It is shameful that we are worse than ever, because people need to do the feast or as the karens do not use a mask! Oh, and I present myself as President “, it starts with the passion and frustration that the actress and singer in the social network.

Hilary Duff has been vocal since the start of the pandemic, positioning themselves in order to convince the most people to follow the rules dictated by the public health a little in vain, as he is authorized to see.

Photo credit : WENN/COVER