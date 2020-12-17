Hilary Duff Says ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Reboot Won’t Happen

Despite talks and efforts, “the stars did not align” for the reboot to occur.

Hilary Duff confirms that the ‘Lizzie McGuire’ reboot will no longer happen.

Hilary Duff has confirmed that the long-awaited reboot of her famous show Lizzie McGuire is no longer happening.

Using her Instagram account, the actress wrote a long note addressing the matter about the new version of the show.

“I know efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work, but sadly, and despite everyone’s best efforts, it’s not going to happen,” wrote Hilary.

“I have been very honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life. It has had such a lasting impact on many, including myself. Seeing the loyalty and love of fans for her, to this day, means a lot to me. . ”

“We can all take a moment to imagine what an incredible woman she would have been and the adventures we would have had with her,” she continued.

“I’m very sad, but I promise everyone did their best and the stars just didn’t line up. Hey, this is what 2020 has done. ”