Hilda Flavia Nakabuye love… She

“Since I have been placed in quarantine at home, in Kampala, I am live from my bedroom in the student. Waving placards, tweeting the excellent initiatives that are taking place around the world. What frustration of not having been more active on 22 march for world water day ! It is in 2017, participating in a meeting of the Green Climate Campaign Africa, an association of young environmentalists, which I’ve been wanting to hire me. I was studying the trade at the international University of Kampala – my father works in a construction company and my mother is an interior decorator — I was not aware of the emergency. Today, everything has changed, I am determined to explain to everyone the need to change her lifestyle and way of eating. It is for these reasons that, in 2019, I went to the summit of the C40 in Copenhagen, on the 30th of January last, I took the floor during the Night of Ideas, to Paris. ”

“I organized the first strikes school in my town, manifesting in front of my university. At the beginning, I was alone, a little isolated, but little by little the March for the climate has grown. As I am the eldest daughter of the family, I managed to ship my brothers and sisters, every Friday. They have less than 20 years, they were very happy to participate… and also miss a little school ! I skipped school, my parents were not very happy, and feared that my commitment does not impinge on my studies. Today, they support me more. I have organized the strike on the model initiated by Greta Thunberg. I don’t really want to talk about the criticism against it, it does not interest me. I note simply that the girls are super mobilized because they are often on the front line in this ecological crisis. In my country, women are the ones who take care of the cleaning, the cooking, they know when there is a lack of access to clean water, to cultivate, to cook, wash and clean the house. ”

“In addition to organizing manifs, round tables in the facs, interventions in schools, I also like the very practical things like planting trees, cleaning up rivers and the shores of the lakes, it is symbolic and useful. Discover as many objects and plastic bags in the nature, it annoys me. Anger is a good engine for act ! ”

“We walk in the streets of Kampala, near lake Victoria. We don’t do anything particular, we rigolons, we discuss our future. Later, I want to train to trade fair by following a master’s degree in Kenya, or in South Africa, in the countries in which the university system is better than in Uganda. We are the first generation to suffer the consequences of this climate disruption and the first to act really ! It gives me a lot of hope for the future. “

HIS MUSIC : “I listen to gospel and reggae – Bob Marley, Jah Cure. And Lil Dicky, is a rapper, very funny. ”

HIS FILM : “”The Lorax”. The story of this boy who by to the quest of the last tree on earth is an allegory of the world today and what it is to preserve. ”

ITS LANDSCAPE : “The lake Victoria in Uganda, my country. It is the place of my first manifs. ”

HIS MUSEUM : “During my last stay in paris, I visited for the first time the musée d’orsay, a place really beautiful. “